Contract Attys Lose Sanction Against Lawyer Over Fake Note

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court on Tuesday reversed the dismissal of a case filed against two contract attorneys by a lawyer who purportedly filed a fake doctor’s note, finding the lower court did not explain whether it had considered a lesser punishment. The trial court abused its discretion when it tossed the claims initiated by Jerry Redmond Jr. against contract attorneys Carliss Chatman and Mitra Woody after their business relationship soured, as the court failed to explain how the alleged fake note was related to the claims, how it negated the validity of the claims and whether lesser sanctions were considered, according...

