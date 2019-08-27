Publicizing Whistleblower Claims Doesn't Always Pay Off

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Frustrated with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower award process, the man who exposed Bernie Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme has sought to profit by other means, but it won't necessarily be easy for others to follow suit, experts say. Financial industry whistleblower Harry Markopolos, who has criticized delayed payouts from the SEC's program, partnered with a hedge fund to release a report earlier this month alleging a $38 billion accounting fraud at General Electric Co. As part of their agreement with the unnamed hedge fund, those who prepared the report were eligible for a cut of any profits the hedge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS