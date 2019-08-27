DHS Is Sued To Force Release Of GPS Vehicle Tracking Info

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A privacy advocacy group slapped the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with a suit in D.C. federal court that demands information about the government's alleged use of global positioning system tracking devices on vehicles entering the U.S. The not-for-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation sued the DHS along with its component agencies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, saying they violated the Freedom of Information Act by wrongfully withholding agency records about their policies involving the use of GPS tracking devices at the U.S. border. ICE received the foundation's FOIA request in November but told the group in March that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS