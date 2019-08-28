Indian Man Seeking Asylum Isn't Whistleblower, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An Indian citizen lost a bid for asylum on Tuesday when the Ninth Circuit ruled he hadn't adequately shown that his fear of retribution if he were sent back to India stems from his protected opposition to police corruption in his home country. The three-judge panel said in a unanimous decision that Daya Singh hadn't proven the persecution he claimed he would suffer if forced to return would be the result of anti-corruption political stances. Singh was hardly an anti-corruption crusader in India, having only spoken out in a limited way against one instance in which police wrongdoing directly affected him,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS