Fund To Pay NY $2.8M For Backing Alleged Mortgage Scheme

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A private investment fund has inked a nearly $2.8 million settlement with New York Attorney General Letitia James and state financial regulators over its investments in a company accused of running an illegal and predatory home loan scheme. Atalaya Capital Management LP will pay an estimated $2.5 million in restitution to more than 100 New Yorkers trapped in bad loans for dilapidated homes allegedly sold by Vision Property Management LLC, the attorney general and the New York Department of Financial Services said Tuesday. Atalaya will also pay a $250,000 fine to settle the matter without admitting or denying the allegations....

