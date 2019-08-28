Gizmodo Defeats Ex-Trump Aide's 'Abortion Pill' Libel Case

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge is refusing to let a former aide to President Donald Trump sue Gizmodo Media Group for libel over an article detailing accusations that he slipped a woman an abortion pill, ruling the story was a "fair and true" depiction of documents from an earlier lawsuit. In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga ruled that the article about former Trump spokesman Jason Miller was protected by the so-called fair report privilege, which bars defamation lawsuits over largely accurate reports on legal proceedings. The judge rejected Miller's argument that Gizmodo Media's article — based on a...

