Sovereign Immunity Won't Shield Health Dept. In Suicide Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court rejected arguments on Tuesday that sovereign immunity shielded the Boston Public Health Commission from wrongful death claims over an emergency medical worker’s failure to restrain a suicidal woman who ran into traffic and was killed while being transported to the hospital. A three-judge panel concluded that a wrongful death claim against the commission wasn’t barred by sovereign immunity principles because emergency medical technicians who responded to a 911 call about Anneke Williams experiencing suicidal thoughts may have left the woman in more danger than she’d been in before they showed up. “The plaintiff may be entitled to...

