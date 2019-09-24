DOL Lifts Overtime Pay Cutoff To $35K For Some Workers

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled the final version of its much-anticipated overtime exemption rule on Tuesday, setting the annual salary threshold workers need to exceed to qualify for the Fair Labor Standards Act's "white collar" exemptions at about $35,000. The final version of the Department of Labor's overtime exemption rule raises the annual salary threshold to $35,000. The final rule updates the FLSA's overtime exemptions for executive, administrative and professional, or EAP, workers and replaces a currently enjoined rule that was finalized by Labor Department in 2016. Similar to a version proposed earlier this year, the final rule raises the salary...

