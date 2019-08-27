Cintas To Shell Out Nearly $650K To End Bias Claims

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contractor bias watchdog has announced that uniform maker Cintas Corp. has agreed to pony up close to $650,000 and retool its hiring and pay practices to end the government's allegations of workplace bias. The DOL on Monday said Cintas has signed both a consent decree to end an administrative lawsuit claiming the government contractor discriminated against women and minorities at a Philadelphia facility and also a conciliation agreement regarding compliance probes the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs did at a group of other sites. The conciliation agreement was not part of the litigation. "This settlement...

