Farmers Defend Fresh Theories In Ocean Spray Pricing Row

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A group of independent farmers blasted Ocean Spray's efforts to crush their new allegations in litigation over cranberry prices, saying regardless of whether they are framed as antitrust or as unfair conduct claims, the juice giant is liable for damaging the cranberry industry. "Ocean Spray's liability stems from their own conduct and not from the limited theories of which Ocean Spray seeks to pin the plaintiff's case," the farmers told a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday. The independent cranberry farmers and other groups of growers are suing Ocean Spray for allegedly using its market power to keep prices for the fruit artificially...

