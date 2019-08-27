Trump Admin. Approves $4.2B In Arms Sales To 5 Countries

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday approved pending arms sales to Denmark, Hungary, Japan, Lithuania and South Korea that together add up to more than $4.2 billion. The State Department gave the OK to a $3.3 billion missile sale to Japan, a $500 million air-to-air missile sale to Hungary, a $200 million sonar sale to Denmark, a $170.8 million joint light tactical vehicle sale to Lithuania and a $72 million torpedo sale to South Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The foreign military sale deal with Japan, the largest of the five deals, covers 73 Standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS