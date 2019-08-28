Bankruptcy Courts' Turf War With FERC Escalates

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The recent Chapter 11 filings by PG&E Corp., its Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility subsidiary and FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. have reignited the debate over the power of a U.S. bankruptcy court to authorize the rejection of contracts regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Only a handful of courts have addressed this thorny issue to date, and with conflicting results, in a controversy that may ultimately need to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court or legislative action. The crux of the problem lies in conflicting jurisdiction conferred, on the one hand, upon bankruptcy courts by the Bankruptcy Code and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS