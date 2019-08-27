GAO Won't Overturn Decision Based On Faulty Case Record

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled Tuesday it won’t reconsider its decision sustaining a protest over a nearly $70 million Defense Health Agency network support contract after later discovering the disputed issue was resolved before the protest, but will withdraw its recommendation to potentially reopen the deal. Although the U.S. General Services Administration — which issued the contract on behalf of the DHA — and SBD Alliant LLC argued that the GAO needed to revisit its February decision sustaining AlliantCorps LLC’s protest to consider an amendment to the underlying solicitation, the GAO said in an Aug. 23 decision made public on Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS