Law Firm Gets Partial Win Over Insurer In Coverage Dispute

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday granted a partial win to a Boston law firm in its coverage dispute with Allied World Insurance Co., saying the insurer should have defended the firm against a counterclaim in a trade secret dispute with former employees. In a court order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said Allied World was responsible for partly defending Governo Law Firm LLC in an underlying state matter dealing with a group of attorneys who left the firm and created a new Boston-based shop. According to a second counterclaim by the departing attorneys, the lawyers accused Governo Law of, among...

