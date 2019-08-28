T-Mobile Can Bid On Spectrum Despite Pending Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced that T-Mobile will be allowed to participate in a high-band spectrum auction at the end of the year despite the unresolved status of its proposed acquisition of Sprint. T-Mobile was previously granted a waiver to rules prohibiting joint bidding arrangements with other auction applicants, allowing it to participate in auctions despite its pending deal with Sprint. Because its agreement with Sprint has not changed, it will be allowed to bid in the upcoming high-band spectrum auction too, the commission said Monday. "Given that the timing and underlying purpose of the [T-Mobile and Sprint agreement] have not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS