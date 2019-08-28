Iraq Must Pay $89M For Contract Breach With US Defense Co.

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Iraqi government must fork over $88.9 million in damages to a slain arms dealer’s company after a D.C. federal judge ruled that Iraq’s ministry of defense broke the terms of their contract for a military equipment recovery project. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote in a 107-page opinion on Tuesday that Iraq’s defense ministry breached a 2004 contract with Pennsylvania-based Wye Oak Technology when the ministry paid the company's invoices to a third party, Raymond Zayna, who had not been authorized to accept payments on the company’s behalf. Deepening the case, Wye Oak’s former president, Dale Stoffel, was murdered...

