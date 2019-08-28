TrueCar Facing Another Derivative Suit, This Time In Chancery

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- TrueCar Inc.’s board is facing what appears to be a third shareholder derivative suit — a redacted version of which was made available by Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday — over allegations of insider selling. Earlier this month, the auto-pricing website agreed to pay $28.3 million to settle a securities suit claiming it misled shareholders about the effect a partner site’s impending website redesign would have on TrueCar’s auto sales, artificially inflating the company’s share price until a revealing November 2017 earnings report caused it to plummet 35%. That 2018 complaint was followed this year by a pair of derivative...

