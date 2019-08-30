Arent Fox Boosts Trade Team With Former Treasury Atty

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has landed the former deputy chief counsel for foreign assets control at the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its international trade practice in Washington, D.C. Matthew Tuchband comes to the firm after more than 20 years at the Treasury Department’s Office of the Chief Counsel for Foreign Assets Control and will counsel clients on every facet of international trade, with a particular focus on sanctions, Arent Fox said in an announcement Aug. 26. “It was time to take this expertise, this experience, and bring it to the private sector and help clients understand all this stuff that...

