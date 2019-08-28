Whistleblower Says Hospital Group Can't Nix FCA Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower suing hospital giant Sutter Health for allegedly getting rampant overpayments from Medicare Advantage urged a California federal judge to turn down the chain's efforts to snuff out her suit based on the U.S. government getting directly involved in the case. The False Claims Act encourages whistleblowers, or relators, to pursue claims against private companies for alleged fraud against the U.S. government allows the suit — alleging that Sutter engaged in systemic practices of sending unsupported billing codes to the health care program — to move forward, according to a brief filed Tuesday. Sutter had filed a motion to dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS