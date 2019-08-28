Firm Can't Nix Debt Collector's Libel Claims Over Its Website

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A debt collection agency may proceed with its claims that a law firm published libelous statements on its website about the company's alleged practices, an Arizona federal court has held. Delivery Financial Services LLC provided sufficient evidence that Lemberg Law LLC engaged in libel when it claimed on its website the debt collection agency broke the law when conducting business, allowing its suit to survive the firm's motion to dismiss, according to Tuesday's order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen S. Willett. The judge did toss Delivery Financial Services' claim that Lemberg engaged in negligent representation, as it did not submit evidence that demonstrates...

