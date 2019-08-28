J&J Unit Gets Breast Implants Defect Suits Tossed

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed two suits brought by women and their spouses alleging that they were injured by breast implants made by Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC, rejecting their arguments that Mentor failed to report adverse events to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. said that the women’s state law claims that they were made ill by MemoryGel implants were preempted by the 1976 Medical Device Amendments to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. It’s well established that the law bars state requirements that are different from federal requirements, and...

