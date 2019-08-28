5th Circ. Upholds EPA's Effluent Rule Delay

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to postpone parts of an Obama-era rule that set limits on how much toxic metal can be discharged with power plants' wastewater, handing a loss to environmental groups that challenged it. The Fifth Circuit handed a win to the EPA on Wednesday, saying the agency’s decision to postpone parts of a rule limiting how much toxic metal can be discharged with power plants’ wastewater was entirely defensible. (AP) The green groups challenged the rule on several grounds, but the unanimous three-judge panel said the EPA's action was entirely defensible....

