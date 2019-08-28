Willkie, Kirkland Steer Le Tote's $100M Deal For Lord & Taylor

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Hudson’s Bay Co. said Wednesday it has agreed to sell Lord & Taylor to fashion subscription service Le Tote for about $100 million in a deal steered by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Kirkland & Ellis. The deal, which includes a roughly $100 million cash component, caps off Canada-based Hudson’s Bay’s strategic review of its options for Lord & Taylor LLC as it looks to streamline its portfolio of upscale retailers, the announcement said. The transaction would also see fashion startup Le Tote Inc. take on a more traditional clothing retail business. Le Tote bills itself as a fashion subscription service...

