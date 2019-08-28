RI Hospital's $11M ERISA Deal 'Naked Collusion,' Court Told

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An $11.15 million settlement in a proposed class action against Prospect Medical Holdings and others over an embattled hospital retirement plan resulted from “naked collusion" and shouldn't be approved, the hospital operator has told a Rhode Island federal court. In an opposition Tuesday, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., Prospect CharterCare LLC and other related entities told the court that the receiver for the now-insolvent St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island Retirement Plan and the settling defendants — CharterCare Community Board, St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island and Roger Williams Hospital — had engaged in a “quid pro quo” rather than...

