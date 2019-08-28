Suit Over Deadly Police Chase In Texas Gets Second Chance

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A state appeals court in Texas said a stalled wrongful death suit against the city of San Antonio should go forward, ruling that the family of two boys killed during a high-speed chase showed evidence that police waived immunity by acting recklessly. The three-judge panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals ruled in a unanimous opinion Wednesday that a lower court had prematurely given the city immunity, noting that police officer Kimberly Kory may have violated department policy when she chased a suspect at 100 miles per hour through rush-hour traffic on a busy highway. “This evidence raises a fact issue about...

