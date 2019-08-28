Texas Panel Won't Pare Nurse's Case Over Drug Test Rumors

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas appeals court has refused to ax a nurse anesthetist's distress claim against her former employer over texts a supervisor sent around falsely claiming she failed a drug test, ruling that those communications aren't protected free speech. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas affirmed in a split decision Tuesday that rumors spread by one of Whitney Kelley Mahana's supervisors at U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas PA don't fall under a Texas law that protects speech aimed at protecting the public. Mahana took a drug test for her job in late 2016, according to case documents, and even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS