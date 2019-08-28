Citizenship Policy Poses Hurdles For Parents Serving Abroad

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy could make it more difficult for certain children born abroad to parents serving in the military or in the government to qualify for U.S. citizenship. The guidance — which will take effect on Oct. 29 — would mean that children born and living abroad whose parents are in the military or are government employees are no longer considered “residing in the United States” for the purposes of automatically acquiring U.S. citizenship under an Immigration and Nationality Act provision called Section 320. Instead, American parents must apply for citizenship for their foreign-born kids under...

