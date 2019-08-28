Cabinet Biz Partner Falsified Status, Filched Cash, Suit Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in a countertop and cabinetry installation business sued the owner Tuesday in Pennsylvania state court, saying he was duped into investing roughly $138,000 in the business by the owner, who misrepresented his immigration status and diverted the company's income to his personal bank account. Xingchen Zhang, a shareholder of Stone Connection Granite and Cabinetry LLC, says Changming Wei bought out the company's previous shareholders before getting Zhang to invest in the company. Zhang said Wei persuaded him to forgo legal counsel when signing an operating agreement, which was drafted in Chinese, while also inflating the value of equipment and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS