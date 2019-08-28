Dutch Watchdog Flags Possible Microsoft GDPR Breach

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. is remotely sweeping up data from users of its Windows Home and Pro software in a way that may violate European privacy rules, according to the Dutch Data Protection Authority. The privacy watchdog said in a Tuesday news release that it discovered "new, potentially unlawful, instances of personal data processing" while testing privacy improvements Microsoft had made in April 2018 in response to the agency's inquiries. The Dutch regulator did not specify how it believes Microsoft might have breached the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. But the authority questioned whether Windows 10 users are alerted to...

