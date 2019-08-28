Most '19 Ransomware Hits Are On Governments, Report Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Nearly two-thirds of all ransomware attacks in the U.S. this year have targeted governmental organizations, researchers said in a report published Wednesday. More than 70 state, county and local governments have been hit with ransomware thus far in 2019, according to the report from cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks Inc., including public institutions such as courts, schools and libraries. In ransomware attacks, cybercriminals use malicious software, usually sent as an email attachment or link, to seize control of a target network and lock out users from accessing email and other data. The hackers offer to relinquish control if a ransom — usually...

