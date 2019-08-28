Deals Rumor Mill: Amazon, EQT, Addison Lee

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest in Gojek, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the Journal reported that Amazon could invest in the Indonesian ride-hailing company and in return take advantage of the company's delivery infrastructure in the nation. According to the report, Gojek is backed by Google, KKR and Warburg Pincus. Swedish private equity firm EQT Partners is getting ready to launch its initial public offering in the next few days, Reuters reported Wednesday. Citing a trio of anonymous sources, Reuters reported that the private equity firm could be valued at roughly €4 billion...

