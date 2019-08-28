Pausing Asylum Interviews Would Harm 40K, Mass. Dems Say

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Three lawmakers, including presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, on Tuesday sought information from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services regarding a decision to limit new asylum interviews in Boston and Newark, New Jersey, a move the lawmakers say will leave 40,000 pending affirmative asylum cases in limbo. Warren, along with fellow Massachusetts Democrats Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, said in the letter to acting USCIS Director Kenneth T. Cuccinelli that the efforts “will fail to address the humanitarian border crisis and will exacerbate the already-strained backlog of asylum cases in our communities.” The legislators’ letter cites a USCIS...

