Excess Insurer Can Skip Payout In Hotel Assault Case

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- StarStone National Insurance Co. does not have to pay out on a $3 million excess carrier policy in a wrongful death and assault suit against a Days Inn owner because the hotel’s primary policy triggered a so-called sublimit exception, a Florida federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell said in Monday’s order that a $25,000 limit in coverage for bodily injury caused by an assault — included in the primary policy held by hotel owner Polynesian Inn LLC from a Travelers unit — is considered a “sublimit of liability” as defined in StarStone’s excess policy, which provides no coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS