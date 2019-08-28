RJ Reynolds Escapes $42M Engle Verdict, Gets New Trial

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday threw out a $41.8 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds in an Engle progeny case and granted the cigarette maker a new trial after finding the trial judge had improperly limited its arguments. The Fourth District Court of Appeal said in its opinion that the trial judge erred by preventing counsel for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. from arguing that a deceased smoker was completely responsible for her injuries after the company had said it would not seek a reduction of any awarded damages based on an apportionment of blame. "This error affected the presentation of evidence...

