Tribe's Reservation Includes Disputed Land: Wash. Judge

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Yakama Nation’s reservation includes a large disputed area known as Tract D, but repeated his finding from an earlier decision that the state still has jurisdiction over any on-reservation crime where a non-Indian is a perpetrator or a victim. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice handed the tribe a win by ruling that the 121,000-acre Tract D lies within the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Reservation as they were established in the tribe’s 1855 federal treaty, rejecting Klickitat County’s contention that it had full jurisdiction there because the area had never been...

