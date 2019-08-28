Fla. Bar Says Atty Mishandled $1.5M In Client Funds

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An attorney deposited over $1.5 million in client settlement checks into his personal bank accounts rather than into a separate trust account and failed to timely pay a doctor who treated some of his clients, the Florida Bar has alleged. Sheldon Jerome Vann violated the rules regulating the state’s bar by commingling the money with his own accounts and by paying the doctor, Ulysses Findley, only a fraction of what he charged for treating patients involved in cases that Vann worked on, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court. “Considering the length of time respondent kept these...

