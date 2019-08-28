University Of Del. Must Face Bias Claim, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a Chinese national's federal discrimination claim alleging the University of Delaware expelled him because of his national origin, ruling Wednesday that a lower court wrongly burdened him with proving that similarly situated students who weren't Chinese got better treatment. The three-judge panel upended a Delaware federal judge's dismissal of Xu Feng's Civil Rights Act claim, reasoning Feng hadn't been required to provide "comparator evidence" to back his allegations that the school used his poor performance as pretext to boot him from his graduate program in teaching. U.S. District Judge Edwardo C. Robreno granted the University of Delaware's...

