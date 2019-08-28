11th Circ. Says Single Text Message Not Enough For Standing

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that receiving a single unsolicited text message isn't a concrete injury necessary to meet the standing bar established by the U.S. Supreme Court's Spokeo decision, in canning a dispute over a message from a lawyer to his former client. In a 22-page published ruling, the three-judge appellate panel reversed a lower court decision that plaintiff John Salcedo had Article III standing to bring a putative class action under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act against traffic ticket lawyer Alex A. Hanna and his firm after Salcedo allegedly received an unsolicited text promoting the firm. The panel found that...

