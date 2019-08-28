USCIS Has Last Word On Discretionary Visas, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- In a defeat for skilled would-be immigrants, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that federal courts may not review U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denials of national-interest waivers for applicants who have advanced degrees or exceptional skills but no job offers. Iranian engineer Mohammad Poursina cannot get a court to second-guess immigration officials’ decision on his waiver request for an EB-2 visa, the three-judge panel said in a published decision that also questioned a 15-year-old Ninth Circuit precedent on judicial review for visa revocation. Writing for the panel, Judge Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain said that courts lack jurisdiction over the issue because...

