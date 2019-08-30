McGuireWoods Nabs Reed Smith Employment Pro In Calif.

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has announced that a California-based employment law veteran who has made a career out of helping employers defeat wage and hour class actions made the move to the firm from Reed Smith LLP. Remy Kessler has been added as a partner in McGuireWoods’ Century City office in Los Angeles, the firm said Wednesday. Kessler told Law360 that he moved to McGuireWoods mainly because of the firm’s depth and breadth in employment law and its dedication to expanding its group of labor and employment attorneys around the country. “I also considered that McGuireWoods has strong practices in a number of...

