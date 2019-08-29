Amgen Cholesterol Drug Patents Nixed, Undoing Jury Verdict

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- French drugmaker Sanofi scored a win Wednesday when a Delaware federal judge invalidated patents related to rival Amgen Inc.'s cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha, upending a February jury verdict that had gone largely in Amgen's favor. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said Amgen's patents claim a "vast" class of antibodies, and said it would take "undue experimentation" to look at the broad claims of Amgen's patents and be able to practice the claimed invention. The patents lay out a "roadmap," the judge said, but there is "no dispute between the parties that a person of ordinary skill in the art would need...

