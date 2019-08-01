NYPD Pensioner Names Must Be Released, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has found that the New York Police Department has to give up the identities of certain retirees who have been cashing in on publicly funded pensions, handing a win to a government watchdog group that sued the officers' pension fund. New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa A. Crane said Monday the New York City Police Pension Fund has to give the Empire Center for Public Policy the names of NYPD retirees for the 2017 fiscal year, but said the group wasn't entitled to the names the fund refused to give up for 2008 through 2014. Additionally,...

