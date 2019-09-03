Compliance Monitor May Help With CFIUS Approval

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Although last year’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. final version reform bill walked back some of the original proposed coverage expansions, that isn’t going to make it easier to secure approval of acquisitions of U.S. technology by Chinese entities. And expanding coverage to cases where a foreign acquirer does not take control of a target — but can exercise influence — adds scrutiny to transactions that were not previously covered. Approval of an acquisition may not hinge as much on the extent to which the technology is critical to national security — because that is a given —...

