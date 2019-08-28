At Long Last, Shareholder Can Have Blue Bell Listeria Claims

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Blue Bell Creameries shareholder appears to have finally wrested control of claims tied to a deadly listeria outbreak away from the ice cream giant's general partner after a Delaware Chancery Court denied the GP's request to let a special litigation committee take over the claims. In an order entered Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that because he'd already previously determined Blue Bell's sole general partner — Blue Bell Creameries Inc., referred to as BBGP throughout the order — was hopelessly conflicted when it came to pursuing the listeria outbreak claims, the entity can't wash off that taint...

