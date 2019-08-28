Bad Faith Atty Privilege Claims Draw $1.9M Sanction

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Wednesday slapped Yardi Systems Inc. with $1.9 million in sanctions for withholding documents in a rival's antitrust lawsuit, months after finding the property management technology company “inappropriately” invoked attorney-client privilege over emails that contained no legal advice. In a seven-page order, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups said Yardi’s conduct in Entrata Inc.’s antitrust suit warrants a “substantial award of attorney fees.” The judge also rejected Yardi’s argument that the sanctions should be reduced because magistrate judges denied Entrata’s previous requests for fees and costs. “With respect, this argument is absurd,” the order said. Judge Waddoups explained that Entrata’s...

