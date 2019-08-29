ITC To Probe Amazon, Walmart, Others In LED Patent Case

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it will be investigating imported filament LED lighting sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ikea, Target and Walmart, following allegations that the products infringe the University of California system's intellectual property. The investigation comes after university administrators filed complaints in July alleging that the lightbulbs imported and sold by the five retailers copied "revolutionary technology" invented by a Nobel-credentialed research team at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "We're pleased the ITC will be investigating the retailers' unauthorized exploitation of UC's intellectual property rights, and we hope the patent enforcement campaign as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS