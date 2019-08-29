‘Silent’ Cyber Cover Risk Drops For Insurers After 2018 High

Law360, London (August 29, 2019, 5:35 PM BST) -- Insurers are less worried about accidentally covering their policyholders for a cyberattack when they have not explicitly agreed to do so, according to data published Thursday, following industry frenzy to shield itself against “silent” policies in 2018. Broker Willis Towers Watson said that insurers providing property cover are 26% less concerned that they will have to fork out for unintended cyber insurance claims in 2019 than they were last year. And other insurers are 22% less worried about having to pay out for these “silent” cyber policies as well. Insurers have been wary of being forced to make huge payouts to...

