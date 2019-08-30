Feds, Wash. Say State Kept Say Over Reservation Crimes

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The federal government and Washington have urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a ruling that the state has jurisdiction over any crimes involving non-Indians on the Yakama Nation reservation, with the government arguing that the U.S. Department of the Interior didn’t take back jurisdiction over those crimes from the state. The federal and state governments filed amicus briefs Wednesday to back Yakima County and the city of Toppenish as the federally recognized Yakama Nation seeks to overturn a Washington federal judge’s February ruling, with the tribe arguing that the federal government meant to reassume jurisdiction from the state over any crime...

