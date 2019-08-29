Schlumberger Unit Dodges Sanctions In Fracking Patent Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to sanction Cameron International Corp. after an oilfield services company accused the Schlumberger subsidiary of filing frivolous patent infringement litigation. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes shot down Nitro Fluids LLC's sanctions bid Monday without further written comment, although explanation may have been given at an Aug. 22 hearing. He then said the case over a patent for adjustable piping systems used in fracking operations should proceed to claim construction. The litigation dates back to July 2018, when Cameron accused Nitro of infringing two patents. The parties jointly asked to dismiss those claims with prejudice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS