Grand Jury Indicts Suspected Hacker In Capital One Breach

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT) -- The suspected hacker behind a data breach that exposed the personal information of 106 million people who’d applied for accounts at Capital One Financial Corp. was formally indicted by a federal grand jury in Seattle. Prosecutors said late Wednesday that Paige A. Thompson had been indicted on charges of wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse for having allegedly accessed the data of Capital One and 30 other unnamed entities. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the charges. Thompson, who goes by the moniker "erratic" online, was arrested last month in the wake of Capital One’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS